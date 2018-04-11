DIBCOIN (DIBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

DIBCOIN (CURRENCY:DIBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. DIBCOIN has a total market cap of $1,095.00 and $0.00 worth of DIBCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIBCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DIBCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DIBCOIN

DIBCOIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. DIBCOIN’s official website is www.dibcoin.io. DIBCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TheRealDIBCOIN.

Buying and Selling DIBCOIN

DIBCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase DIBCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIBCOIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIBCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

