Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) versus Barnes & Noble (BKS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dicks Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicks Sporting Goods $8.59 billion 0.44 $323.44 million $3.01 11.61 Barnes & Noble $3.89 billion 0.10 $22.02 million $0.43 12.56

Dicks Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble. Dicks Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes & Noble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dicks Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicks Sporting Goods 3.77% 16.86% 7.32% Barnes & Noble -3.19% 6.72% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dicks Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicks Sporting Goods 2 15 12 0 2.34 Barnes & Noble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $35.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Dicks Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dicks Sporting Goods is more favorable than Barnes & Noble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Dicks Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Barnes & Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Dicks Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Barnes & Noble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dicks Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Barnes & Noble pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Dicks Sporting Goods pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnes & Noble pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dicks Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Dicks Sporting Goods has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dicks Sporting Goods beats Barnes & Noble on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships. As of October 28, 2017, it operated approximately 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is a bookseller. The Company is a content and commerce company, which provides access to trade books and other content across its multi-channel distribution platform. It operates in two segments: Barnes & Noble Retail (B&N Retail) and NOOK. The Company is engaged in the sale of trade books (generally hardcover and paperback consumer titles), mass market paperbacks (such as mystery, romance, science fiction and other fiction), children’s books, eBooks and other digital content, textbooks and course-related materials, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafe products and services, educational toys and games, music and movies direct to customers through its bookstores or on www.barnesandnoble.com. The Company also offers a textbook rental option to its customers through barnesandnoble.com. The Company offers its customers a suite of textbook options-new, used, digital and rental.

