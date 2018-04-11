Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diebold Nixdorf earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.1152985854501 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of DBD opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,097.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Diebold Nixdorf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

