DigiPulse Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million (CRYPTO:DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. DigiPulse has a market cap of $3.09 million and $12,158.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00032116 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.