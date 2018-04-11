DigiPulse Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, DigiPulse has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00030408 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. DigiPulse has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $28,609.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00852586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

