Short Interest in Digital Power Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Grows By 8.5%

Digital Power Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,118,436 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 3,797,023 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,213,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 932,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,544. Digital Power has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Power stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Power Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Digital Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Digital Power

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

