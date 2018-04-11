Digital Realty (DLR) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo upgraded Digital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

DLR stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21,430.55, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 57,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 41.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

