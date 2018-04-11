Critical Review: DigitalGlobe (DGI) & Moog (MOG)

Moog (NYSE: MOG) and DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) are both warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/mog/profile?p=mog): failed to open stream: redirection limit reached, aborting in /home/ledgergazette/public_html/download.php on line 6 companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and DigitalGlobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million N/A N/A

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than Moog.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and DigitalGlobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog -4.73% -9.76% -3.82% DigitalGlobe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalGlobe has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moog and DigitalGlobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 1 0 0 0 1.00 DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00

Moog presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. DigitalGlobe has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moog is more favorable than DigitalGlobe.

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats Moog on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

