Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Dignity (LON:DTY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of LON DTY traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 912.50 ($12.90). The stock had a trading volume of 166,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,863. Dignity has a 12-month low of GBX 734.92 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,777 ($39.25).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 128.30 ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 124.40 ($1.76) by GBX 3.90 ($0.06). The company had revenue of £324 million during the quarter. Dignity had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 593.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.74 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Dignity’s previous dividend of $8.64.

In other Dignity news, insider Mike McCollum acquired 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.99) per share, for a total transaction of £348,262.20 ($492,243.39).

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre?arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

