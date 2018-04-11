Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,807,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $672,463 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.68. Diodes has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1,523.34, a PE ratio of -636.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

