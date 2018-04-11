Diploma (DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($19.29) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities lowered Diploma to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($18.37) to GBX 1,350 ($19.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,259 ($17.80).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,138 ($16.08) on Monday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($14.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,270 ($17.95).

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($15.41) per share, with a total value of £75,210 ($106,303.89).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

