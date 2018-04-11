Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Receives GBX 410.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.57 ($5.76).

DLG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($6.18) to GBX 400 ($5.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 359 ($5.04) to GBX 358 ($5.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 449 ($6.30) to GBX 452 ($6.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:DLG traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 386.60 ($5.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.60 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Mike Holliday-Williams sold 94,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £355,004.54 ($498,321.93).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

