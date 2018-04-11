Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,978 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-edz-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc-updated-updated.html.

