Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (RL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.50% of Ralph Lauren worth $41,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 174,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.33 to $66.06 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE RL traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.36. 600,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,458. The company has a market cap of $9,142.57, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

