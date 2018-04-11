Diane E. Offereins Sells 15,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,987.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 1,166,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,070.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

