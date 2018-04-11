Diversified Gas & Oil (DGOC) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DGOC traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,295. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.90 ($1.37).

In other Diversified Gas & Oil news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,015 ($21,222.61).

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC engages in the production of natural gas and crude oil in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It has interests in the oil and gas properties in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

