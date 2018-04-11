Divi Price Tops $2.00 (DIVX)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Divi has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $13,059.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00029301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00793442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00173170 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Divi Token Profile

Divi was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,207 tokens. The official message board for Divi is medium.com/diviproject. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

