Dixie Group (DXYN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4251069204565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Dixie Group stock remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Wednesday. 10,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.29. Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.20.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dixie Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

