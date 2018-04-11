Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) Receives GBX 207 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 207 ($2.93).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.96) to GBX 210 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of DC stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192.50 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.72 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.60 ($4.94).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc (Dixons Carphone) is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. The Company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe and Connected World Services (CWS). Dixons Carphone offers a range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from the Geek Squad and KNOWHOW.

