DMarket Hits 24 Hour Volume of $725,731.00 (CRYPTO:DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006300 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $725,731.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00794749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

