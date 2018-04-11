DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

DNP opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.57.

In other news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

