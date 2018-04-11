Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0034

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $387.25 million and $25.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, Poloniex and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.01659950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017519 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021837 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025053 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,975,757,568 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, Bits Blockchain, BitGrail, CoinEgg, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Tidex, BitFlip, BCEX, Kraken, Coingi, Exrates, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, alcurEX, DC-Ex, Bit-Z, Koineks, Coinhouse, AEX, CryptoBridge, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tux Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, SouthXchange, Upbit, Mercatox, NIX-E, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bitcoin Indonesia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

