Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,858,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,125,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,721,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,354,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,904,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,807,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $13,231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,225 shares of company stock valued at $50,239,974. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles Schwab to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

SCHW traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 5,428,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,494. The company has a market cap of $67,606.41, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/doheny-asset-management-ca-decreases-stake-in-charles-schwab-co-schw-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.