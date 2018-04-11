Doheny Asset Management CA Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 526.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 9,861,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71,202.91, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Howard Weil cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Doheny Asset Management CA Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/doheny-asset-management-ca-has-1-77-million-stake-in-conocophillips-cop-updated-updated-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.