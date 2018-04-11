Goldman Sachs (GS) Stake Boosted by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.94. 3,320,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,803.70, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs has a 1 year low of $209.62 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vertical Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Instinet reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down previously from $238.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.58.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 21,252 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.65, for a total transaction of $5,773,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Martin Chavez sold 11,829 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $3,178,807.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,064,172 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

