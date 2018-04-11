Dollar Online (DOLLAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $259.00

Dollar Online (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 55.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Dollar Online has a market cap of $29,657.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Dollar Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollar Online has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Dollar Online coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dollar Online

Dollar Online (CRYPTO:DOLLAR) is a coin. It launched on November 16th, 2016. Dollar Online’s total supply is 9,601,412 coins and its circulating supply is 753,776 coins. Dollar Online’s official website is www.edollar.online. Dollar Online’s official Twitter account is @dollarglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollar Online

Dollar Online can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Dollar Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollar Online must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollar Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollar Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollar Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.