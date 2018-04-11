Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.64 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.95. Piper Jaffray’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $106.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.07. 2,392,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $23,429.81, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $258,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,372.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,443,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,567.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 573,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $49,363,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 370,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

