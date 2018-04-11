Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $108,246.00 and $27.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $653.40 or 0.09454940 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00027489 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.01761310 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021975 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016510 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002589 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

