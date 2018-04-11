Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 714,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,449.00, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.93. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. Dominion Cove Point LNG’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% during the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

