Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.052421802664 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. 326,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9,998.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

