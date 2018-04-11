Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,916.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. 326,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,743. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $166.74 and a 12-month high of $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9,998.73, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

