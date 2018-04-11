Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.8683018729846 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. 48,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,230. The firm has a market cap of $9,998.73, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $166.74 and a 1-year high of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

