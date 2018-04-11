Donationcoin (CRYPTO:DON) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Donationcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donationcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $221.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donationcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.01681820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005029 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017315 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022062 BTC.

About Donationcoin

Donationcoin (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Donationcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donationcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donationcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

