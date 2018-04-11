DopeCoin (DOPE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,890.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $76,890.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.01655020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004939 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017523 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

