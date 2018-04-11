Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Critical Analysis

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 67.07% 45.99% 45.18% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 9.55 $37.08 million N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 8.03 $39.13 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington's oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

