Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,098. The firm has a market cap of $540.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.73. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.07% and a return on equity of 45.99%.

In other news, Director Allen D. Lassiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $159,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $63,506.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,865 shares of company stock valued at $502,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

