Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) CFO Buys $32,497.20 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,040 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $32,497.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.69, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.07% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

DMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

