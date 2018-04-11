Dotcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,612.00 (CRYPTO:DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Dotcoin has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $64,612.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.01663310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007903 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017554 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Dotcoin Profile

Dotcoin (DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 557,782,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,782,000 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

