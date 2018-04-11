Dotcoin Price Up 6.1% This Week (CRYPTO:DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Dotcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dotcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Dotcoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and $10,441.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.01698920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004946 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017718 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021751 BTC.

About Dotcoin

DOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 557,841,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,841,000 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

