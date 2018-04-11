Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Insider Acquires C$10,710.00 in Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,710.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Douglas Burger acquired 18,000 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Douglas Burger acquired 50,000 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.47.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter. Wavefront Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 89.46% and a negative net margin of 302.38%.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc designs, develops, and licenses technologies for oil well stimulation, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

