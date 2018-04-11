Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,648,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 117,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/douglas-lane-associates-llc-has-75-57-million-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.