Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 21,821 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,116,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,543 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,810,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 848,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,205,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,968,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $150,794,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Dover stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. 882,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $14,361.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

