Dovu 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,185.00 (CRYPTO:DOVU)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and EtherDelta. Dovu has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $2,185.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00787044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00173255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

