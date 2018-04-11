DP Eurasia (DPEU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

DP Eurasia stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190.20 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 55,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. DP Eurasia has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.53).

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated 571 stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

