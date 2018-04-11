Dragonchain Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $170.58 million and $1.32 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00010353 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Token Store, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00832265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Tidex, Token Store, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

