DTE Energy (DTE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.57-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.40.

DTE opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18,717.03, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

In other news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/dte-energy-dte-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance-updated-updated-updated.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.