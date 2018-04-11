DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) Price Tops $3.34 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $57,589.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00048320 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00055008 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001893 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00121469 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00207540 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

