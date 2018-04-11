Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.30 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (DRE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,353 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 1,085,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,142.50, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $130,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.30 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (DRE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/duke-realty-corp-dre-position-lessened-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.