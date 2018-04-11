Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,918,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 109,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. 898,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,116.45, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.17 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

