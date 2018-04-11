Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 767.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 121,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

MZOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mazor Robotics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MZOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,514.47, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.20. Mazor Robotics has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Mazor Robotics’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

